MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Alab Pilipinas has been battling inconsistency all season long in the ASEAN Basketball League. But soon enough, that problem may soon be fixed.

That’s because former ABL champion Justin Brownlee has signed on to return to the team, as confirmed by squad owner Charlie Dy on Sunday, February 16.

The former World Import MVP candidate will replace Prince Williams, who has gone ice-cold since his hot start in his first two games. He will join his Mono Vampire rival Sam Deguara and ball-dominant scorer Nick King as Alab’s import trio for the season.

This move will undoubtedly give the Philippine team the boost it needs, as it is just hovering at 2nd place with a 9-5 record so far in its up-and-down campaign.

Brownlee, who had just returned from a well-deserved break after helping Barangay Ginebra win the PBA Governors’ Cup, dominated the ABL in his last stint.

While playing with fellow stars like three-time Local MVP Ray Parks and Defensive Player of the Year Renaldo Balkman, the 31-year-old fan favorite averaged 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 steals in Alab’s championship-winning 2017-2018 campaign.

There’s no reason to believe he has slowed down one bit, as the 6-foot-4 do-it-all dynamo carried Ginebra with Governors’ Cup norms of 29.8 markers, 12.8 boards, 6.8 dimes, 1.9 swipes and 1.6 swats en route to the title.

Will good old Brownlee magic be the stabilizing force Alab desperately needs? – Rappler.com