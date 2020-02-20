MANILA, Philippines – Jericho Cruz will also see action in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers, although not for Gilas Pilipinas.

The combo guard is set to suit up for Guam in the first window of the qualifiers after he was included in the 12-man lineup posted on the FIBA website.

Guam will face New Zealand at home on Sunday, February 23, in its lone game of the first window after its road game against Hong Kong was postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Let's get it! Guam proud," Cruz wrote as caption on Instagram of a photo of him wearing a Guam jersey.

More than a decade ago, the NLEX guard represented the Northern Mariana Islands in the 2008 FIBA Oceania Youth Tournament.

Cruz will be joined by former Road Warriors import Curtis Washington in the national team. – Rappler.com