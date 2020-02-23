MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee’s long-awaited return with San Miguel Alab Pilipinas has yet again been pushed back.

A well-placed source has revealed to Rappler on Sunday, February 23, that the fan favorite reinforcement has repeatedly failed to follow through on the team’s attempts to bring him back to the Philippines from his residence at Los Angeles, California.

In his last update with the team, Brownlee reportedly said he would arrive in the Philippines early Sunday morning.

However, complications reportedly rose anew on his end at the last minute, resulting in Brownlee missing his second straight assignment in the ASEAN Basketball League.

The team has yet to hear from the 6-foot-4 star since then, which means that his appearance next Sunday, March 1 in Alab's road game against Vietnam's Saigon Heat is doubtful at best.

Brownlee recently missed his would-be debut in Malaysia after failing to catch his flight last Wednesday, February 19, where the Kuala Lumpur Dragons blasted the visiting Philippine team, 92-80.

Again left to fight without a third World Import in its ranks, Alab is now left to defend home court at the Sta Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna, also against the bottom-dwelling Heat.

In his first stint with Alab in 2018, Brownlee teamed up with Ray Parks and Renaldo Balkman en route to the country’s first championship in the ABL since 2012. – Rappler.com