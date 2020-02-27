MANILA, Philippines – Alab Pilipinas' long wait for Justin Brownlee is over.

The champion import finally joined the team in practice after missing back-to-back games in the ASEAN Basketball League – fueling Alab Pilipinas' late push for the top spot in the standings.

Brownlee was all smiles as he hit the ground running with head coach Jimmy Alapag and the rest of the team on Thursday, February 27.

Despite sitting at the No. 2 spot with a 10-6 card behind Thailand's Mono Vampire (12-4), Alab Pilipinas has dealt with inconsistency throughout the first half of the season.

But Brownlee, who helped lead the team to the ABL crown in 2018, is expected to provide a much-needed stability as he comes off another championship run with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA.

Joining Brownlee in the team is former PBA import John Fields, who replaced the 7-foot-5 Sam Deguara.

Alab Pilipinas still has 9 remaining elimination round games starting with a road game against the Saigon Heat on Monday, March 1. – Rappler.com