MANILA, Philippines – Davao Occidental Cocolife put the shackles on Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines, 47-28, to draw first blood in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup semifinals on Monday, March 2.

Davao, buoyed by its home crowd at the RMC Petrogazz Arena, limited Zamboanga to a mere point in the final 8:17 minutes and scored 12 points to seize a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

The extremely low-scoring affair set a number of MPBL records, including the lowest points combined in a game of 75, surpassing the previous record of 92 points by Marikina and Cebu in the Datu Cup.

Moreover, the 28 points scored by Zamboanga now stands as the lowest output by a team in MPBL history – 14 less than the 42-point production by Marikina.

Davao and Zamboanga also built a new record for lowest points combined in a half with 30 points, 19-11.

Emman Calo was the lone player in double figures with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals for Davao; Billy Ray Robles had 8 markers, 6 boards, and 3 assists; while Ken Mocon chimed in with 7 points.

Santi Santillan paced Zamboanga – which shot a paltry 13.3% from the field – with 8 points on 2-of-11 shooting and 8 rebounds.

Davao will look to wrap up the series and advance to the South Division finals on Friday, March 6, at the Strike Gym in Bacoor, Cavite.

The scores

Davao Occidental 47 - Calo 12, Robles 8, Mocon 7, Balagtas 5, Terso 5, Albo 3, Custodio 2, Raymundo 2, Gaco 2, Saldua 1, Dumagan 0, Adormeo 0.



Zamboanga 28 - Santillan 8, De Vera 5, Pasaol 4, Roño 4, Asistio 3, Ignacio 2, Arboleda 2, Thiele 0, Black 0, Morido 0, Argamino 0, Villamor 0, Reyes 0, Bonsubre 0.



Quarters: 11-5, 19-11, 35-23, 47-28.

– Rappler.com