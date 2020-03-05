MANILA, Philippines – Joshua Torralba does not want to go home just yet.

Before signing a contract with 3rd seed Makati-Super Crunch in the offseason, the 6-foot-2 combo guard last played in the Philippines with De La Salle University in 2016.

After a season with the Green Archers, Torralba decided to go back to his school University of Texas and finish his studies there.

But Torralba has found his way back in the basketball-crazy country and he is here to stay.

"Personally, as a basketball player. I am just grateful to be here, have another chance to play basketball here in the Philippines. I haven't played here since I was in La Salle. That's really my motivation."

That was why he did everything in his power to lift Makati in Game 2, providing 23 points on an efficient 9-of-14 clip, including 5 treys, on top of 3 boards, 2 blocks and a steal.

Moreover, his side forced a do-or-die Game 3 after dominating Manila-Frontrow, 75-59, in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan North semifinals, Wednesday night, March 4, at a packed San Andres Sports Complex.

"I got my own lane, I got a certain mission. We can't lose Game 2.”

When Manila sliced 19-point hole to just 4 in the final period, 43-47, Torralba finished the game strong.

He dropped 13 points in the payoff period alone, putting the nail in Manila's coffin.

"I was just in the zone this game. One of those moments that I am so focused. In the 2nd and 3rd quarters, I kind of got lost in the game but in the 4th quarter, I closed my eyes and just refocused again."

The decider will be on Friday, March 6, at the same San Andres venue.

In the other semis matchup, North leader San Juan-Go for Gold booked a ticket in the division finals after sweeping fourth-ranked Pampanga-ADG Group, 91-83. – Rappler.com