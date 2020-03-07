MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles put the shackles on the University of the Visayas Green Lancers to cruise to a 95-63 win and advance to the finals of the Philippine Collegiate Champions League.

Reigning three-time UAAP titlist Ateneo proved it is head and shoulders above the competition after outscoring UV 33-6 in the last frame en route to the dominant win at the Ynares Center on Saturday, March 7.

SJ Belangel led the way for the Blue Eagles with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals in just 20 minutes of action as Angelo Kouame had a near triple-double of 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 blocks.

Tyler Tio, meanwhile, came off the bench with 16 points and delivered the endgame hits the Blue Eagles needed to fend off the pesky Green Lancers, who trailed by single digits through the first 3 quarters.

UV was within striking distance going into the payoff period, 57-62, before Ateneo rode on a 26-3 run highlighted by 3 Tio three-pointers to open the floodgates.

Will Navarro added 14 points and 7 rebounds in the win, while Dwight Ramos chipped in 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Lassina Coulibaly paced the Green Lancers with 21 points and 9 rebounds, but he was limited to just 2 points in the 4th quarter.

Ateneo faces the winner between the UP Fighting Maroons and the San Beda Red Lions in the finals, while UV tangles with the loser for the battle-for-third clash.

The Scores

Ateneo 95 - Belangel 20, Tio 16, Navarro 14, D. Ramos 11, Kouame 9, Mamuyac 7, Mallillin 6, Credo 5, Daves 4, Chiu 2, E. Ramos 1, Fornilos 0, Berjay 0.

UV 63 - Coulibaly 21, Botuhan 12, Cabahug 11, Maestre 11, Maglasang 3, Delator 3, Cometa 2, Saga 0, Tarrosa 0.

Quarters: 22-10, 37-31, 62-57, 95-63.

