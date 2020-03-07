MANILA, Philippines – Japan is likely where Thirdy Ravena is headed.

Ravena, who was hailed Mr Basketball in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night, bared he has already received offers from "4 or 5" teams in both Division 1 and Division 2 of the B.League.

"As to my journey, I think it's most likely headed to Japan," Ravena said.

"Right now, we're still trying to wait for the other offers and we're seeing which would be the best decision possible."



The athletic guard has turned heads from overseas leagues after leading the Ateneo Blue Eagles to their third straight UAAP championship all the while capturing a third consecutive Finals MVP award.

His all-around showing in Gilas Pilipinas' 30-point romp of Indonesia in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers also served as proof that he can thrive in the international stage.

"In terms of skill, I think we can match up to the B.League in the Division 1. It's a different country and there's pressure of course, especially coming in as an Asian import," the second-generation star said.

"Right now, my challenge is how can I be best prepared for that situation. I'm putting all the work and the hours in the gym making sure my body is well-conditioned."



But with the B.League not starting until September, Ravena said his focus now is on the national team as he and other Gilas Pilipinas pool players are set to undergo training outside the country.

Ravena added playing in the PBA are in his plans despite conspicuously skipping the latest rookie draft.

"The opportunity right now is in Japan. My doors are never closed for the PBA," he said. – Rappler.com