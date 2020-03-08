MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles displayed stifling defense on the San Beda Red Lions to pull off a 57-46 victory and capture the championship in the Philippine Collegiate Champions League.

The Blue Eagles limited the Red Lions to a measly 5 points in the 4th quarter as they wrapped up their campaign unbeaten to claim back-to-back PCCL crowns at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Sunday, March 8.

Angelo Kouame frolicked inside the paint with 17 points and 17 rebounds for Ateneo, while SJ Belangel chalked up 10 points, doing most of his work in the Blue Eagles' sterling fourth-quarter turnaround.

San Beda led 45-39 early in the final frame before Ateneo outscored its foes 18-1 for the rest of the period with Belangel pouring out all of his 10 points in the run.

Troy Mallillin added 11 points for the Blue Eagles.

With the win, Ateneo hiked its tally of PCCL championships to 5, the most in the history of the league.

Calvin Oftana was the lone bright spot for the Red Lions as he was the only player in double figures for the team with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Kemark Cariño had 8 points and 6 rebounds, while Ralph Penuela chipped in 7 points in the loss.

In the battle-for-third clash earlier in the day, the University of the Visayas Green Lancers issued a 93-63 beating against the UP Fighting Maroons behind Raul Cabahug and Lassina Coulibaly.

Cabahug put up 21 points and 8 rebounds as Coulibaly dominated inside with 17 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 blocks.

Joe Gomez de Liaño, Bruel Kamga, and CJ Catapusan all finished with 13 points for the Fighting Maroons, who missed the services of star players Kobe Paras, Ricci Rivero, and Bright Akhuetie.

The Scores

Ateneo 57 - Kouame 17, Mallillin 11, Belangel 10, Navarro 6, Daves 6, Fornilos 3, Mamuyac 2, E. Ramos 2, Credo 0, Tio 0, Chiu 0.

San Beda 46 - Oftana 14, Carino 8, Penuela 7, Canlas 4, Alfaro 4, Cuntapay 3, Abuda 0, Etrata 0, Villejo 0, Ejercito 0, Ratuiste 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 34-25, 39-41, 57-46.

