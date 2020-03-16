MANILA, Philippines – Rhayyan Amsali still emerged as one of the country's best high school players despite his absence in the end-of-season awards of the NCAA Season 95 juniors' basketball tournament.

Amsali used that snub, which stemmed from a one-game suspension in the middle of the season, to fully embrace his role as San Beda's top gun.

His leadership was most evident when Amsali steered the Red Cubs to the title – their first since 2015 – while winning Finals MVP honors.

With that, Amsali rose to the pole position in the final edition of the NCAA NBTC 24.

Amsali spearheaded a strong San Beda contingent, with 3 Red Cubs making it to the top 5 and 4 in the top 10.

Season MVP John Barba, who steered Lyceum to a breakthrough finals appearance, finished at the No. 2 spot followed by San Beda standouts Justine Sanchez and Yukien Andrada at 3rd and 5th, respectively.

The Jr Pirates' do-it-all star Mac Guadana completed the top 5 at 4th place.

Rounding out the top 10 are Mapua's Jonnel Policarpio, San Beda's Tony Ynot, La Salle Green Hills' RC Calimag, and Letran's Joshua Ramirez and Shawn Umali.

Here is the final list of the NCAA NBTC 24 rankings:

1. Rhayyan Amsali (San Beda)

2. John Barba (Lyceum)

3. Justine Sanchez (San Beda)

4. Mac Guadana (Lyceum)

5. Yukien Andrada (San Beda)

6. Jonnel Policarpio (Mapua)

7. Tony Ynot (San Beda)

8. RC Calimag (La Salle Green Hills)

9. Joshua Ramirez (Letran)

10. Shawn Umali (Letran)

11. Dylan Darbin (San Sebastian)

12. Jan Manansala (La Salle Green Hills)

13. Chris Recto (Arellano)

14. Emman Galman (Perpetual)

15. Kobe Palencia (La Salle Green Hills)

16. Gholam Garcia (JRU)

17. Milo Janao (San Sebastian)

18. CJ Saure (Letran)

19. Jae Omandac (Lyceum)

20. Megan Galang (Mapua)

21. Shawn Orgo (Perpetual)

22. Adrian Balowa (EAC)

23. Edzel Galoy (Perpetual)

24. Danren Nepomuceno (Arellano)

Originally set to take place from March 21 to 27, the Chooks-to-Go NBTC League National Finals and the All-Star Game have been postponed. – Rappler.com