MANILA, Philippines – Basketball brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, together with their family, showed their appreciation to the frontliners who patrol the streets to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Kiefer and Thirdy, sibling Dani, parents Mozzy and Bong, together with volleyball star and Kiefer's girlfriend Alyssa Valdez, all prepared packed meals and distributed them on Thursday, March 19, to several military checkpoints in Cainta, Rizal.

"It's important to help the frontliners battling the coronavirus because they're the ones who sacrifice their health for the health of the whole country. Our family really appreciates what they're doing," Kiefer said.

Aside from food, the men in uniform also got to share a photo with the Ravena brothers, who handed out the meals themselves.

Despite having to work long hours due to the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, the soldiers were still all smiles.

"We also thank the health workers, nurses, doctors, scientists and everyone. Aside from our prayers, this is our way of helping them," Kiefer added.



Chooks-to-Go helped in the cause by providing the roasted chicken in the packed meals. – Rappler.com