MANILA, Philippines – Former Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA) player Manuel "Maui" Huelar was shot dead in Bacolod City on Thursday, April 16, multiple news websites reported.

According to ABS-CBS News, the killing of Huelar may be connected to illegal drugs as the former Negros Slashers guard became a whistleblower following his release from prison in 2018.

Huelar was arrested and imprisoned after being found guilty of possession and selling illegal drugs before entering a plea bargaining agreement.

The suspects remain unidentified.

Linking up with MBA MVP John Ferriols, Columbian Dyip head coach Johnedel Cardel, and Meralco Bolts veteran Reynel Hugnatan, Huelar helped the Slashers reach the MBA finals in the inaugural 1998 season.

However, the Slashers fell prey to the Pampanga Dragons in 5 finals games.

Following his basketball career, Huelar became a captain of Barangay 35 in Bacolod City. – Rappler.com