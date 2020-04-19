MANILA, Philippines – More than an athlete.

Five-time UAAP champion and Gilas Pilipinas Women star Jack Animam is helping the battle against the coronavirus as she started a fundraising drive for a hospital in her hometown of Malolos, Bulacan.

The 21-year-old cagebelle said the money will be donated to the staff of Bulacan Medical Center (BMC), who are in dire need of personal protective equipment and basic necessities, among others.

"BMC is near us and I saw the number of patients coming in there so we thought of staging a fundraising drive for our frontliners here in Bulacan," said Animam in a mix of Filipino and English.

"Just a little help to repay their sacrifices."

Animam played a pivotal role as Gilas Women won gold medals in the 3x3 and 5-on-5 events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

While she has done her country proud through her basketball exploits, Animam said her duty as a national team member does not stop there.

"Being part of the national team does not mean that you only have to do your part on the court. You have to do your part as a Filipino citizen, especially if you have the platform to help," she said.

So far, Animam has raised nearly P40,000 with donations coming from all corners.



Here are the ways one can help out her cause:

PayMaya

Liiya Patricia Santiago

+639957810238

GCash

Jack Danielle Animam

+639272563958

BPI Savings

Jack Danielle Animam

2269187819

– Rappler.com