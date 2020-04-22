MANILA, Philippines – In the last few months, Thirdy Ravena had been on a basketball grind.

He helped the Ateneo Blue Eagles win a third straight title in UAAP men's basketball while bagging a third consecutive Finals MVP award, and starred for Gilas Pilipinas in the first window of the FIBA Cup 2021 Qualifiers.

The amateur star had his eyes set on polishing the rough edges of his game as he seeks to pursue an overseas career, but his basketball journey has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ravena chats with Rappler through Instagram Live (@rappler) at 5 pm on Thursday, April 23, where he'll talk about what's keeping him busy during the quarantine, his basketball plans, home workout and diet, and the growth of women's basketball in the country.

Forced to stay home, Ravena will also share his Nike sessions that have been helping him stay physically and mentally healthy. – Rappler.com