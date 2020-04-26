MANILA, Philippines – There is no definitive way to measure how good a coach is, but there are certain qualities that coaches possess that make them effective at their jobs.

Rappler chatted with multi-titled tactician and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas coaches' academy head Jong Uichico to talk about the art of coaching.

Common denominator

Uichico has gone to war against the best coaches in the country, among them Tim Cone, Norman Black, Chot Reyes, to name a few.

Cone holds the distinction as the winningest coach in the PBA with 22 titles, Black has won 11 crowns, including a rare Grand Slam, while Reyes boasts of 8 championships and 5 Coach of the Year plums.

Sure, they are all master tacticians, but what do they have in common aside from their vast knowledge of Xs and Os?

"Coaching is sometimes troublesome," Uichico told Rappler in a mix of Filipino and English over the phone.

"But because of their love for the game – whether their career is going well or not going well – their love for the sport will keep them going."

"There are also hard work, dedication, and their willingness to learn," Uichico added. "They are open to learn even if they are already successful."

But for Uichico, success is not just measured solely by win-loss records or the number of championships a coach has won.

"If you are not winning, there is something wrong with your coaching and it also boils down to your success in terms of winning. But there is more to it than winning."



"For example, there are coaches who do not have the material but have been consistent and competitive," Uichico said. "I will consider him a great coach because he has made his team as competitive as he can despite his constraints."

Preparation is key

Focus on what you can control.

That is the philosophy Uichico followed as he dealt with the pressure of winning, especially in high-stakes situations like a championship series.

"What you can control is your preparation and your practice. Through the process, it will ease a little bit the pressure of you trying to win every game," he said.



That approach has paved the way for Uichico to win 9 PBA titles with San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, and TNT – 3 of the biggest ball clubs in the country.

"If your main goal is winning, it adds pressure to you already and your pressure will rub off to your players," Uichico said.

"But if you're confident, then your players will also become confident and will believe in your game preparation."

Preparation, though, does not just happen overnight.

While some players spend only a few hours of their day to attend practice, watch game film, and lift weights, Uichico said gearing up for games continue for coaches for days as they try to map out a plan.

"You do not have control over the results of the game but preparation is the key to give yourself a chance of winning a game."



"Every game is a pressure. Playing in the finals is a pressure. But the point is to make them play the best way they can and whatever the results are, you have to accept them," Uichico added.



Deep whys

There is a certain kind of prestige that comes with being a coach, but Uichico said one must go beyond that notion.

"Why do you want to do this? Because it's glamorous? If that is your reason, you will probably not last long because you will encounter a lot of noes," Uichico said.

"If your whys for coaching are shallow, then you will probably give up. You need to have deep whys."

Lastly, Uichico said being determined is crucial to being a coach.

"If you don't persevere, things will not fall on your lap all the time."

"There are plenty of fallbacks or hindrances that you will go through before you reach where you want to be and that does not necessarily mean you will be where you want to be," Uichico said.



"The harder you work, the luckier you get." – Rappler.com