MANILA, Philippines – It won't be on court but Thirdy Ravena and Ricci Rivero will meet again via Instagram Live as they banner this week's lineup of Nike community workouts.

In an Instagram Live interview with Rappler, Ravena said he's brewing a surprise for Rivero as he will be coaching the University of the Philippines (UP) Maroon in a basketball game-ready workout on Thursday, April 30, 6:34 pm.

Everyone is welcome to join the workout by following their Instagram Live sessions.

Aside from the two basketball stars, National University Bulldogs' Camille Clarin will join 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games athletics bronze medalist Mau Schrijvers in a HIIT workout.

BP TV's Madelle Paltu-ob will kick off the week with a power dance workout on Monday, April 27, 6:34 pm while fitness coaches Jose Gemora and Trish Ayson will lead a strength training workout on Wednesday, April 29, 3:04 pm.

– Rappler.com