MANILA, Philippines – Jeron Teng and Aljun Melecio team up once again, but this time on Instagram live as they banner this week's set of Nike community workouts.

The two Green Archers will lead an explosive exercise workout on Wednesday, May 13, 6:34 pm in their respective Instagram accounts.

Ginebra guard LA Tenorio and triathlete Ian Banzon will also show how they sustain their elite form by kicking off the week with an endurance workout on Monday, May 11 at 6:34 pm.

To cap off the week, Ateneo Blue Eagle SJ Belangel and coach Jose Gemora will do a full body workout on Thursday, May 14, 6:34 pm, while national taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez will have the opportunity to work out with Nike Training Club master trainer Betina Gozo on Friday, May 15, 6:34 pm.

