



MANILA, Philippines – Basketball stars Thirdy Ravena and Ricci Rivero do more than just shooting drills before entering a big game.

In a Nike Community Instagram Live workout, Ravena led game-ready exercises with Rivero that can be done by anyone, especially basketball enthusiasts who want to play on the court.

Stretching

Before getting into any physical activity, it's important to stretch to slowly warm-up the muscles and prevent injuries.

Basketball training will require a lot of running and leg work, so it's important to focus on stretching the legs.

10 Plyo push-ups and 10 squat jumps

The first part of the workout will be explosive from the get-go as it will be done in supersets. A superset is a combination of two exercises with no rest in between.

Start from a regular push-up position then bring yourself down to your belly. Make sure to engage your core as you push off your whole upper body from the ground and land on both your hands.

You can modify this by starting to do the push-ups on the bench or an elevated surface before doing a full rep from the floor.

Get into a squatting position and jump off the ground and land back on your squat. If it's too difficult, you can reset yourself in a standing position after every jump and before doing another rep.

Try to make your landing as soft as possible and jump as high as you can to maximize the muscles.

Side lunges – 10 on each side

Lunge to the right and to the left. To turn up the intensity of the side lunge, give your bent leg a little push when you're going back to a standing position.

Single-leg side hops - 20 reps

Hop from side-to-side, while pushing off with one foot and landing on the other foot.

Squat and back lunge – 10 on each side

Squat down first, then do a back lunge on one leg. Repeat the sequence to 10 times on each side.

8 push-ups and side plank hold for 15 seconds

Do 8 fast push-ups then get onto a side plank for 15 seconds on one side. Repeat the superset with a side plank on the other side.

When doing the side plank, make sure to keep your core engaged when lifting yourself.

– Rappler.com