MANILA, Philippines – The NBA tapped former Los Angeles Lakers guard and coach Brian Shaw to head the G League Select Team led by Filipino stars Jalen Green and Kai Sotto.

Shaw played 14 seasons in the NBA and rose to fame as part of the three-peat Lakers squad featuring Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

He also once held the NBA record for most three-pointers in a game during his prime with the Miami Heat.

After retiring in 2003 with career averages of 6.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds spread across 7 teams, Shaw got introduced to coaching as Phil Jackson's assistant in 2005 and won two more titles from the sidelines in 2009 and 2010.

He was then signed as a head coach in 2013 by the Denver Nuggets to lead the team's rebuild in the wake of Carmelo Anthony's departure to New York.

However, the up-and-coming Nuggets fell short of the playoffs for two straight years before Shaw went back as a Lakers assistant from 2016 to 2019.

The 54-year-old coach will now take Green and Sotto under his wing in the G League along with fellow highly-touted prospects Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd.

An article on Bleacher Report raved about the Select Team's haul so far, ranking it as the United States' "No. 4 recruiting class – if the G League was an actual college team – behind only Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina." – Rappler.com