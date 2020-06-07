MANILA, Philippines – Basketball has been entrenched in the Filipino culture that it has been common for people to play the game after work or during weekends as a way to exercise and shed some weight.

Knowing this, Josiah Villegas started SwishFit, which combines basketball and other forms of workout into one full package.

A trainer for 13 years who regularly plays basketball, Villegas thought of putting together the workout programs he teaches his clients with the game he and most Filipinos love.

SwishFit offers a fitness class that incorporates basketball skills development, plyometrics, and functional fitness into a one-hour session.

Villegas said SwishFit is the first of its kind in the country, with the innovative program launching just last September.

"My term for this is basketball-fitness.There are academies which focus on basketball skills development. There are gyms which offer purely fitness programs. I have been a cross-fitter and a spartan racer, so all my experiences plus my love for the game of basketball led to the birth of SwishFit," Villegas said.

"I thought it would be a good idea to offer a fitness program that revolves around basketball-specific and strength-specific [workouts], constantly varied functional movements done in a basketball court."

SwishFit is designed to be scalable and inclusive.

Villegas personally supervises the workout of his students with the assistance of fellow coaches Marga Dagdagan, a former La Salle Lady Archer, and Melbert Sumalpong, an experienced trainer and athlete.

"Everyone is welcome to join our community, from former pros looking to get in shape to weekend warriors and even beginners, male and female, young and old, newbie and experienced," Villegas said.

Adjusting to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus, SwishFit has brought its classes online.

Villegas has also worked on evolving the program by making it more holistic, adding webinars on various topics intended to help people with their nutrition and well-being on top of his online classes. – Rappler.com