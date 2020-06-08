MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) set in motion the potential basketball return in the country as it developed its restart guidelines.

The SBP patterned its guidelines after the Return To Basketball program created by FIBA, the world governing body of the sport. (READ: Hoops return: What will basketball look like now)

If given the green light by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Department of Health, the SBP said its first focus is the training of individuals and small groups in 3x3 and 5-on-5 events.

The IATF allowed select sports to resume under the modified general community quarantine but basketball was limited to drills only. (READ: Live sports to resume in MGCQ, but not basketball)

"It is the intention that basketball will return by referring to the SBP guidelines and the lifting of restrictions by the government and public health authority," the SBP wrote.

Gilas Pilipinas, which is under the SBP, was supposed to compete in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers against Thailand in March but their game was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also affected by the crisis was the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which the country was supposed to participate in last March.

Local baskeball leagues like the PBA, NCAA, UAAP, and MPBL shut down as well.

The PBA, though, has started seeking approval from the IATF to allow league players to return to practice and train in small groups as it eyes to stage at least one conference and salvage its 45th season.

The SBP clarified that the safety of all remains its top priority.

"While all of us are eager to go back to playing the sport we all love dearly, the guidelines cannot overemphasize the need to have the safety, health, and well-being of our Philippine basketball family as paramount above all else," SBP president Al Panlilio wrote. – Rappler.com