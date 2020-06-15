MANILA, Philippines – One man's trash is another man's treasure.

Although it would be absolutely unfair to compare collegiate basketball standouts Robert Bolick and CJ Perez to "trash," they were certainly discovered as treasures much later than they would have liked.

Much has been said about the past struggles of both Bolick and Perez during their short-lived time in the UAAP with La Salle and Ateneo, respectively.

But for the first time, both stars talked about these experiences simultaneously during The Prospects Pod hosted by former collegiate superstar Kiefer Ravena and experienced sportswriters Norman Riego and Randolph Leongson.

Beast on a leash

Although Perez never suited up for the Blue Eagles' Team A, he got a lot of burn with their Team B "Glory Be" and was truly grateful for his time there.

"Parang mas natuto nga ako doon sa Glory Be kasi ang daming laro, ang daming liga na sinasalihan," he said. "Fr Martin's, Got Skills, kahit na nag-sit out ako ng isang taon, feeling ko mas nakondisyon pa ako doon."

(I learned a lot in Glory Be because there we played a lot of games and joined lots of leagues. Fr Martin’s, Got Skills, even though I sat out for one year, I felt I got more conditioned during my time there.)

Perez, however, never made it to Team A due to academic issues, which was a wake-up call Ateneo gave the student-athlete before he jumped ship to the NCAA.

"First sem ako sa Ateneo, may bagsak ako. Noong pinaghahabol talaga ako, doon ako natuto talaga mag-aral nang mabuti," he said.

(During my first semester in Ateneo, I had failing marks. When I was being told to catch up, that's when I learned how to study really well.)

"Doon talaga 'yung na-challenge ako, grabe 'yun, bumilib din ako sa sarili ko kasi sabi ko kaya ko palang mag-aral nang ganito."

(That's when I was challenged and I started to believe in myself that I can actually study at this level.)

Perez soon transferred to the San Sebastian Stags, where he got his moniker "Baby Beast," before blossoming into an MVP-caliber star with the Lyceum Pirates.

Lion heart

Bolick's story, meanwhile, took a different trajectory from the beginning. Although he was able to join the Green Archers' Team A, he got stuck at the end of the bench of a championship-contending roster.

In The Prospects Pod, he detailed how he was used mainly as a foul machine in limited stretches, which ultimately demoralized him to the point of nearly quitting the team.

"Siguro kay CJ hindi naman castaway eh. Magaling talaga, may iba lang siyang problema. 'Yung sa akin kasi, wala talaga, kulang talaga," he said.

(CJ is not really a castaway. He's really good, but he just had problems elsewhere. As for me, I really didn't have it. I was really lacking.)

"Hindi ko naisip na mangyari sa akin 'yun. Depensa, foul, tapos balik [sa bench]. Parang hindi ko natanggap noong time na 'yun. So down na down talaga ako noong time na 'yun, parang gusto ko na mag-quit."

(I never thought that would happen to me. I'd defend, get fouled, and go back to the bench. I really couldn't accept it at the time, so I was really down and I wanted to quit.)

"Pero nagbukas talaga ng mata sa akin si Oda Tampus," he continued. "Si Oda kasi, 'yun 'yung Bisaya sa team namin so kaming dalawa lang, siya 'yung kuya-kuya ko kumbaga. Siya 'yung nagturo sa akin ng ropes, kung ano 'yung diskarte sa college, paano kausapin 'yung manager, paano kausapin 'yung mga may-ari, mga coaches."

(But Oda Tampus opened my eyes. Oda was the other Visayan in our team aside from me, so he was like my big brother. He taught me the ropes, how to navigate college, how to talk to managers, owners, and coaches.)

Under Tampus' guidance, Bolick bided his time while in La Salle before getting the big break he desperately wanted with NCAA's top dynasty San Beda Red Lions.

Going from forgotten UAAP reserves to NCAA top dogs, Bolick and Perez waged war on the Grand Old League hardwood before peaking with one final showdown in the NCAA Season 94 finals.

Skyrocketing stars

From there, Bolick and Perez went on to join the PBA, where they instantly established themselves as surefire rising stars with the Northport Batang Pier and Columbian Dyip, respectively.

Not long after, the world saw just how high their ceilings are after the two made the most of their Gilas Pilipinas debuts in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Despite the Philippines finishing dead last in the 32-team tournament, Perez became the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points per game behind veteran Andray Blatche.

Bolick followed him with an 8.6 scoring average, just one spot above five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

Looking back, there was a time when both Bolick and Perez seemed lost in the shuffle with thousands of other Filipino guards looking for one big break in an overly saturated environment.

Had it not been for the struggles they went through in the UAAP, they likely would not have honed the mindset to get to where they are, and by now, millions of basketball fans have seen what they can do when they are at their best.

The fun part is they're only getting started. – Rappler.com