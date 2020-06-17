MANILA, Philippines – Sports patron Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco was remembered for his contributions to Philippine basketball after he died on Wednesday, June 17, at the age of 85. (READ: Danding Cojuangco, tycoon and political kingpin, dies at 85)

Cojuangco formed the Northern Cement team that won titles in various competitions in the 1980s – among them the Jones Cup, the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Championship, and the PBA.

"It's common knowledge what boss Danding has done for sports. Till his passing, he supported sports and athletes. It is a great loss for the sports world but his legacy lives on," said PBA legend Ramon Fernandez, now a commissioner at the Philippine Sports Commission.

Bringing in Filipino-Americans – including future PBA stars Ricardo Brown and William Pearson, and Ron Jacobs as coach – revolutionized Philippine basketball until 1986, when the EDSA Revolution forced former President Ferdinand Marcos – who appointed Cojuangco to head the basketball program – and his associates to leave the country.

By then, the Philippines won the Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC) in 1985, its first since its hometown victory in 1973, the 1985 William Jones Cup, and the 1982 Asian Youth Championship.

After the ABC disqualified the Philippines for having naturalized players in the 1983 event in Hong Kong, Jacobs slashed the naturalized Filipinos to 3 – center Dennis Still, forward Jeff Moore, and deadshot Chip Engelland – and strengthened the local core led by Hector Calma, Allan Caidic, Naning Valenciano, Franz Pumaren, and Yves Digandice.

With other players like Al Solis, Peter Aguilar (father of PBA star Japeth), Rey Cuenco and Elmer Reyes, Northern Cement joined the PBA as a guest team and won the 1985 Reinforced Conference title under the banner of San Miguel Beer.

"He is the number one basketball benefactor. He has done a lot for the sport," said former national coach Arturo Valenzona.

As chief executive officer of San Miguel Corporation, Cojuangco saw his 3 PBA teams – San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, and Magnolia – achieve immense success.

San Miguel has won the most championships in PBA history with 27 titles, Magnolia has 14, while Ginebra has 12.

In fact, the last 10 PBA crowns were shared by the 3 SMC squads.

"A tremendous friend to Philippine basketball. Our prayers for him and the Cojuangco family. The passing of an era," Ginebra head coach Tim Cone tweeted.

Cojuangco also backed the La Salle Green Archers, who have won 9 UAAP championships, the last coming in 2013 and 2016.

"Thank you for the opportunity. Forever grateful for your kindness and generosity," Aldin Ayo, the Green Archers' head coach during their 2016 title run, tweeted. – Rappler.com