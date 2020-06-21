MANILA, Philippines – Team Pilipinas brought out the brooms against Indonesia as it swept the Southeast Asia Conference of the FIBA Esports Open with a resounding 71-35 win in Game 5 on Sunday, June 21.

Shooting guard Rial "Rial" Polog Jr once again carried the scoring cudgels for the Philippines with 25 points on a near-perfect 10-of-11 clip, catching fire just in time to save his team from a lethargic start.

Indonesia looked primed to avoid a sweep in the best-of-five affair as it led 14-9 in the first half, but fizzled out afterwards no thanks to the Philippines staging a blistering 37-9 run in the middle quarters.

Going into the final quarter, Team Pilipinas already built a 46-23 lead.

The 36-point victory was the Philippines' largest winning margin in the friendly series after it destroyed Indonesia by 27 points in Game 1, 34 points in Game 2, 32 points in Game 3, and 35 points in Game 4.

Although already assured of the win, Team Pilipinas kept its foot on the gas until the final minute and enjoyed a lead as large as 39 points, 71-32, off a wide-open triple from power forward Clark "Clark" Banzon.

Small forward Custer "Aguila" Galas showed up on both ends of the floor with 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals.

"It was our chemistry and dedication for the game," Galas said when asked what were the secrets to their success. "We practice 8 to 10 hours every day."

Center Philippe "Izzo" Alcaraz Herrero IV and point guard Aljon "Shintarou" Cruzin also contributed in the blowout. – Rappler.com