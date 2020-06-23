MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto received another boost from one his supporters as a hardcourt mural in Batangas was dedicated to him.

Rapper and court artist Mike Swift refurbished a hardcourt in his hometown in Barangay Hugom Laiya in San Juan, Batangas, as he is an avid fan of the 7-foot-2 wunderkind.

View this post on Instagram Our 71st court on the road to 1000 #DreamCourt... We dedicated it to @kzsotto! Who will be the lucky 72? #nippongang #manokngbayan #nipponpaintph A post shared by Mike Swift (@iammikeswift) on Jun 22, 2020 at 6:20pm PDT

"Kai is our bunso (youngest) in Chooks-to-Go. Literally, we saw him grew up in front of our eyes," shared Swift, who has been in Batangas since March.



"For all the hard work Kai has been doing, I wanted to let him know that we are here to support and we believe he will be the first-ever local Pinoy in the NBA." (Path for Kai: Non-US players over 7-foot-2 who thrived in the NBA)

It took Swift and the Nippon Gang 3 days to paint the mural of a half-body photo of Sotto.

Swift shared that Sotto is also a huge fan of Pinoy rap. He plans on doing a song about the up-and-coming international basketball star one day.

"Kai is a big battle rap fan as well, and I wanted to show him that we in the Pinoy hip-hop community support him all the way," added Swift.

Sotto is set to skip college and become the first international prospect to sign a deal in the NBA G League professional pathway program. – Rappler. com