MANILA, Philippines – FIBA has decided to move the 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament to a later date and a different venue.

The tournament, which has 3 spots for the Tokyo Olympics up for grabs, will now be staged in Graz, Austria from May 26 to 30 next year – making it the first FIBA event that will be staged in the country.

Originally scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, India last March, the tournament was forced to be shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization, India has the fourth-most cases of coronavirus victims in the world with nearly 450,000.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 players Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol will still lead the national team together with Southeast Asian Games 3x3 gold medalists CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa.

The Philippines remains bunched with Slovenia, France, Qatar, and the Dominican Republic in Group C.

"We will be ready come 2021," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas. – Rappler.com