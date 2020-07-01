MANILA, Philippines – After setting numerous milestones in Philippine women's basketball, Jack Animam is set to grow her game in Taiwan.

The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs star signed up to be a foreign student-athlete in Shih Hsin University for one year as she'll be taking up Master’s in Public Relations and Advertising.

"Masaya ako and super excited sa opportunity na ito," Animam told Rappler.

(I'm happy and super excited for this opportunity.)

Animam will be joining the Shih Hsin University Tigers who are set to defend their title in the University Basketball Association (UBA) league.

The Gilas Women star is already familiar with the team as she has faced them in the past training camps with the NU Lady Bulldogs. This also paved way for the opportunity for her to play with them.

According to Animam, most of the players who graduated from Shih Hsin University are highly-touted among the professional teams in Taiwan, which can be a possible path for the Filipina cager.

The UAAP Season 80 MVP was integral to the Lady Bulldogs' sixth straight title romp and historic 96-0 run, which has become the longest winning streak in the collegiate league to this day.

After battling an eye injury from the FIBA Olympic pre-qualifying tournament, she helped propel Gilas Women to a historic 2019 Southeast Asian Games double gold performance last December.

She was also honored early this year as the first Philippine Sportswriters Association Ms Basketball for her achievements in the sport. – Rappler.com