MANILA, Philippines – The Chinese Taipei Basketball Association (CTBA) canceled the William Jones Cup this year due to the coronavirus crisis, marking only the third time the annual tournament is scrapped.

In a report by Taiwan News, the federation said it consulted the government and they both agreed that health and safety should be prioritized.

Also, the CTBA said could not afford the extra expenses necessary to ensure the safety of participating players who will travel to the country.

The 42nd edition of the Jones Cup, which is held yearly since 1977, was initially slated for August.

It is the first time the tournament was canceled since 2003, when SARS ravaged Asia and other parts of the world.

The Philippines won its sixth Jones Cup title last year as Mighty Sports swept the tournament.