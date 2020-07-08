MANILA, Philippines – There's no doubt that Jack Animam has been pivotal to the rise of women's basketball in the Philippines.

After her massive contributions to the country's campaign the past year, she is now taking her talents to Taiwan to improve her game for the future of Gilas Women, which copped a historic double gold in the country's hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Rappler catches up with Animam on how she's preparing for her big break and how she is getting back in shape with the resumption of basketball trainings.

Animam led the National University Lady Bulldogs to 6 straight UAAP titles and helped fuel a running UAAP record winning streak of 96-0. – Rappler.com