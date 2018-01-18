SBP hopes the Philippines can qualify for 3X3 basketball in the 2020 Olympics

Published 5:31 PM, January 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - After winning the bid to co-host the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Japan and Malaysia, the Philippines is now also set to host the 2018 FIBA 3X3 World Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan from June 8 to 12 this year.

In a press conference held Thursday, January 18 in Bonifacio Global City, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio officially launched the hosting of the tournament along with the unveiling of its official logo.

“We’re excited about it because 40 countries – 20 men’s [teams], 20 women’s [teams] are coming over to the Philippines to play these games,” he said. “3X3 is an Olympic sport, so it’s something that maybe the Philippines can also qualify for in Tokyo in 2020.”

SBP Executive Director Sonny Barrios added that they have yet to pick a roster of players and that Gilas head coach Chot Reyes and prospect 3X3 coach Eric Altamirano are currently in talks regarding the selection process.

Senators Sonny Angara and Joel Villanueva were also present in the presscon to show their support for the upcoming event.

“We’re just so excited to a part of this FIBA 3X3,” said Villanueva. “When we found out about that news na nakuha po natin [‘yung hosting for 2023], talagang party all over. Even political enemies became friends – drinking together and celebrating that glorious moment. We’re very excited, we’re very happy because Philippine Arena is in my hometown in Bocaue.” (“When we found out about that news that we got hosting duties for 2023, it was a party all over.”)

This change in the tournament’s preferred venue is a huge leap from the 3X3’s former shopping mall stages, which prompted questions from the media asking why such a move was made. According to Ronald Mascarinas, President of Chooks-to-Go and primary sponsor of Gilas Pilipinas, the goal was to break attendance records and allow more people to see the games.

“We look at 3X3 really as our best hope to get a medal in the Olympics,” he added. “We were just talking earlier if we’re going to break the record in attendance. I think the question there is not “when,” but “how many times.”

FIBA Managing Director Alex Sanchez, who flew from Switzerland to attend the presscon and inspect the Philippine Arena, tells Rappler he's not concerned about about the possibility of attendance issues due to the venue being far away from the concentration of people in Metro Manila.

“Yes, it is true that it’s not downtown Manila, but SBP and the [city government] are very much convinced that they will be able to fill it,” he said. “I have big confidence in SBP’s management and if they believe they will fill it, I’m sure they will fill it.”

The Philippine national team finished 11th in FIBA 3X3 last year in Nantes, France and 9th in the 2016 Guangzhou tournament. They failed to qualify both in the 2012 Athens and 2014 Moscow tournaments. However, as the host country this year, the team automatically qualifies for the event, as confirmed by Sanchez. – Rappler.com