Fans can now vote online for the final official mascot of the 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup

Published 5:30 PM, January 24, 2018

MIES, Switzerland – The finalists of the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2019 official mascots were unveiled on Tuesday, January 23, during the Mascot Shortlist Ceremony held at the Wanda Han Show Theater in Wuhan, China.

Fans can choose among Son of Dream, Speed Tiger or Qiuqiu by voting online at Fiba.qq.com/FIBAWC until February 8, 2018. for the final official mascot of the Fiba Basketball World Cup in 2019

Son of Dream is a Chinese dragon who has horns that symbolize "hope that the eyes of the world will be on China when the Fiba Basketball World Cup is staged."

Speed is a Siberian Tiger with a dream to play basketball in Beijing. The Tiger fell in love with basketball from playing ball everyday with a little boy, who one day, moved to Beijing to pursue his basketball dreams.

Nicknamed "Little Lightning," Qiuqiu is a lion whose mane that is patterned after the World Cup logo. In traditional Chinese culture, the lion is a symbol of luck and peace is also revered as a noble animal that protects the entire country with its power and strength.

The top 3 mascots were selected among hundreds of mascot design proposals for the first-ever 32-team Fiba Basketball World Cup – taking place in 8 Chinese cities from August 31-September 15, 2019.

Only the top 10 proposals made it to the ceremony until it was further trimmed to just 3 by a panel consisting of Fiba, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and professors from the Chinese Central Academy of Fine Art.

The President of Chinese Basketball Association and Fiba Basketball World Cup 2019 Ambassador Yao Ming reminded voters that the mascot should represent the "rich Chinese culture" and remain popular among other countries.

"The mascot for the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2019 will be the one that can show the spirit of basketball as well as the rich Chinese culture, and of course, should be popular among all the countries around the world," said Yao.

The final mascot will be revealed mid-March according to online votes and panel suggestions. – Rappler.com