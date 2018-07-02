The 16-year-old standout struts his stuff in the United States' 57-point rout of Mali

Published 7:00 PM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The United States continued its dominant run in the 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup, overwhelming a hapless Mali team, 97-40, in Santa Fe, Argentina on Monday, July 2 (Manila time).

Jalen Green, the Filipino-American athletic freak, showcased his wares in this game, ending with a team-high 15 points along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists on a 5-of-14 (35%) shooting.

Of course, as he previously let Filipino fans know back in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) All-Star game and dunk contest, no Green game is complete without a signature dunk. (READ: Kihei Clark, Team Hustle down Jalen Green, Team Heart in NBTC All-Star Game)

The 16-year-old phenom flushed a tomahawk jam in this game off a ball scramble and an overhead pass by Jalen Suggs at the 4:52 mark of the second quarter.

The game expectedly got out of hand very quickly and it soon turned into an American exhibition show.

Team USA also destroyed China by 78, 115-37 last Sunday, July 1, where Green had 11 points and 4 rebounds. – Rappler.com