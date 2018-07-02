The former Australian captain and NBA champion slams the Filipino players for unprofessional conduct

Published 10:57 PM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Things turned very ugly in the Philippine Arena on Monday, July 2, as Gilas Pilipinas’ World Cup qualifying match against powerhouse Australia has been halted due to a massive bench-clearing brawl.

A total of 13 players – 9 from Gilas and 4 from Australia – were ejected after a lengthy review of the violent free-for-all. (READ: 9 Gilas players ejected after brawl with Australia)

The game was officially called off with 1:57 left in the third quarter, with Australia winning by default, 89-53, after a brief 5-on-3 sequence where June Mar Fajardo, Gabe Norwood and Baser Amer were left standing. (READ: Gilas loses to Australia by default in World Cup Qualifiers)

Watching remotely throughout the whole ordeal was former Australian captain, NBA champion and 2005 1st overall pick Andrew Bogut, who proceeded to rip apart the Philippine national team for unprofessional conduct, including taking a selfie while the officials’ review was ongoing.

Blokes taking a team selfie after all that. Down 31. Yep. They really just took a team selfie. — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) July 2, 2018

The former defensive cog of the Golden State Warriors also called the situation “disgusting” and an “absolute disgrace.”

Bogut also retweeted a tweet thread of some of the brawl’s lowlights, all caught on camera.

Andray Blatche thinking he's JBL with the Clothesline From Hell #Boomers pic.twitter.com/JOM9yuNbHC — Ricky Mangidis (@rickm18) July 2, 2018

The fight has since gained international attention from outlets like Bleacher Report and SB Nation.

