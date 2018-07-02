The Gilas Pilipinas guard sounds off on 'embarrassing' comments

Published 12:10 AM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas player Terrence Romeo took to Twitter to defend his side in the bench-clearing brawl that marred the FIBA World Cup qualifying match between the Australia Boomers and host Gilas Pilipinas at the Philippine Arena, Monday, July 2. (LOOK: Bench-clearing brawl mars Gilas-Australia game)

Dun sa mga kapwa namin players na nag sasabing embarassing kami wala kaming paki alam sa inyo . Kami mag kaka teammate sa loob kailangan namin mag tulungan. Hindi namin pwede pabayaan yung isat isa. Kung embarassing kami sa mata niyo bat di kayo mag convert ng australian. — Terrence Romeo (@tbvromeo) July 2, 2018

Kahit anong sabihin niyo nag lalaro kami para sa isat isa para sa kapwa natin pilipino higit sa lahat para sa bayan. Hindi niyo alam ang sacrifice namin Kung para sainyo mali tulungan namin yung kakampi namin sinasaktan problema niyo na yun basta kami walang iwanan tapos!!! — Terrence Romeo (@tbvromeo) July 2, 2018

San Miguel Beermen mainstay Chris Ross, one of Romeo's fellow players in the PBA, did express his embarrassment following the brawl.

Embarrassing!!! — Chris Ross (@cmross6) July 2, 2018

Conversely to Romeo, Ross was staunchly against the brawl.

That doesn’t mean fight someone https://t.co/jD8y23git3 — Chris Ross (@cmross6) July 2, 2018

Head coach Chot Reyes was indeed heard on air uttering those words, although it could have meant as an order to be merely extra physical against the Boomers, who were running Gilas out of the building.

Coach Chot Reyes on Gilas' last timeout before the brawl: "Hit somebody. Put somebody on his ass." — Anton Tioseco (@antontioseco) July 2, 2018

Romeo was one of the 9 ejected players from the Philippine side that effectively ended the ongoing blowout.

Three players remained to finish the game, namely June Mar Fajardo, Gabe Norwood and last-minute call-up Baser Amer. Fajardo and Norwood intentionally fouled themselves out to end the match by default in favor of the Boomers, 89-53.– Rappler.com