The second-ranked youth basketball team blasts the Philippine squad by 40 points in the FIBA Under-17 World Cup

Published 7:18 AM, July 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Canada easily proved too much for the free-falling Batang Gilas.

The Philippines bowed out of contention in the FIBA Under-17 World Cup after the Canadians dealt the young Filipinos a 40-point beating, 102-62, in the Round of 16 knockout stage in Rosario, Argentina on Thursday, July 5 (Manila time).

Canada, the world’s second-ranked team behind basketball gods USA, flat-out embarrassed the Philippine team from the get-go, going on a 14-0 opening run before enforcing a masterful 0-of-14 field goal shutout for a quick 24-7 lead.

All 7 of Gilas’ first-quarter points came from the free throw line.

It took 12 minutes of game time before National University (NU) Bullpups star prospect Carl Tamayo put a field goal on the board, 9-32, at the 8:02 mark of the second period.

But Canada had already clamped on their lead with a well-balanced attack from crisp passing, ending the half up by 25 points, 51-26.

From there, the Canadians just went on cruise control towards the knockout victory, allowing Batang Gilas to go back-and-forth with them on offense while still maintaining a healthy double-digit lead.

NU stalwart Gerry Abadiano had his 3rd straight double-digit scoring game, registering a team-high 19 points on a 7-of-11 (64%) shooting while Kai Sotto added 16 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks in the Nationals’ last-gasp bid.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, meanwhile, dropped a game-high double-double of 22 points and 11 boards off the bench on a 7-of-12 (58%) shooting. Benjamin Krikke followed up with 13 points and 7 boards to lead Canada.

No Canadian logged in more than 21 minutes of game time.

Batang Gilas, despite fielding its tallest team ever, lost by an average margin of 26.5 points per game in their World Cup campaign against the likes of 10th -ranked Croatia and 7th-ranked France.

The Scores:

Canada (102) – Moncrieffe 22, Krikke 13, Sakota 10, McNeilly 9, Hemmings 9, Ambrose-Hylton 9, Patterson 8, Barthelemy 7, Rathan-Mayes 5, Houstan 5, Minott 4, Bediako 1.

Philippines (62) – Abadiano 19, Sotto 16, Cortez 10, Tamayo 7, Lazaro 4, Guadana 3, Andrada 3, Calimag 0, Chiu 0, Padrigao 0, Fortea 0, Pascual 0.

Quarter scores: 24-7, 51-26, 77-46, 102-62.

