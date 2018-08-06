The Philippine basketball youth team shares the Group B lead with powerhouse China

Published 8:11 PM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine basketball youth team got away with another lopsided win, drubbing United Arab Emirates, 92-49, for a 2-0 start in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship on Monday night, August 6, at Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Big men Kai Sotto and AJ Edu took charge in the 43-point rout, just a day after Batang Gilas blasted Lebanon by 22 points, 75-53, to share the Group B lead with traditional powerhouse China.

Edu, a 6-foot-10 Filipino-Nigerian recruit, powered Batang Gilas anew with 16 points and 8 rebounds, while the 7-foot-1 Sotto finished with 14 points and 8 boards.

The top 4 in the 16-team field will secure berths in the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Championships. – Rappler.com