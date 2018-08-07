The Philippine national youth team defeats the 11-time Asia Championship titlist

Published 8:52 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Batang Gilas delivered a masterful performance to stun China, 73-63, sweeping the FIBA U18 Asian Championship group stage at Nonthaburi, Thailand on Tuesday, August 7.

They are now guaranteed a quarterfinals spot and await the winner of the qualifying match between Bahrain and either South Korea or Chinese Taipei.

Dave Ildefonso spelled the beginning of the end with a big triple off the Dalph Panopio assist for the 18-point lead, 51-33. After two close quarters, Batang Gilas widened the gap against China in the 3rd after outscoring them, 23-12.

Although China got within 6, 59-65, in the last two minutes, Panopio stopped and popped for a mid-range jumper with 1:37 left, bringing the score to 67-59. Panopio and Migz Oczon dropped their penalty shots to formally seal the deal.

Ildefonso led the way with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. AJ Edu chipped in a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double while Kai Sotto added 11 points, 10 boards and 4 blocks.

Haowen Guo paced China with 24 points and 6 boards.

The Scores

Batang Gilas (73) – Ildefonso 18, Edu 13, Panopio 12, Sotto 11, Oczon 11, Torres 5, Abadiano 2, Cortez 1, Ramirez 0, Amsali 0, Lina 0, Chiu 0.

China (63) – Guo 24, Jiang Q 14, Wang Q 13, Xu 7, Jiang W 5, Shi 0, Li 0, Chen 0, Wang Y 0.

Quarter Scores: 18-15, 31-27, 54-39, 73-63.

– Rappler.com