Published 10:30 AM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After the Philippines and Australia arranged a semifinal showdown in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship, memories of the infamous brawl between the countries’ senior teams soon came flooding.

The embarrassing incident – which led to Gilas absorbing most of the hefty fines and suspensions handed by FIBA – happened just last month so it’s no surprise that jokes like these hit Twitter:

Bolt all the chairs down for this one! — Roy Crossley PT (@exerciseroy) August 9, 2018

good job Batang Gilas pasok na kayo sa U19 World Cup. wow.



Semis vs Australia haha sana talunin niyo sila. walang sapakan ah. — Jiorell (@iamjiorell) August 9, 2018

But everything's said in jest, of course, as many basketball fans have been imploring that there should be no repeat when the two youth teams clash on Friday, August 10, at 6:45 pm at Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Some said the game will definitely be scrutinized, so they reminded the Batang Gilas players not to imitate their senior counterparts.

Others noted that we should “move on” and let the game help “build a new brand of relationship between the two countries.”

Batang Gilas vs Australia sa semis haha! Sana hindi nila gayahin yung ginawa ng mga nakatatanda sa kanila. #LabanPilipinas #FIBAAsiaU18 — Prison Mike (@mikesaulo) August 9, 2018

Since it is Batang gilas vs australia game tomorrow it will be closely scrutinize by lots of viewers. Just saying — Oreolalalaa (@oreolalalaa) August 9, 2018

Forget and move on. Let's build a new brand of relationship between the two countries. — d L N (@dLanSH_) August 9, 2018

Troy Rike, the Gilas Pilpinas pool player who helped break up the ugly July 2 fight, said Batang Gilas’ run seems like stuff for movies.

So to avoid kiddie punches, veteran sportswriter Ed Tolentino joked that the parents should be given ringside tickets to keep the young players at their best behavior.

This Batang Gilas tournament run is slowly turning into a Hollywood movie https://t.co/QhmkZxNbpC — Troy Rike (@troyrike) August 9, 2018

Batang Gilas vs. Australia in FIBA Asia U-18. Hmm, in a worst-case scenario, kiddie punches will be exchanged. On second thought, give ringside tickets to the players' parents to ensure that the kids will behave. — ed tolentino (@edtolentino) August 9, 2018

In the end, though, many just want some good, clean hoops action between the tournament's only unbeaten teams.

This is it! Batang Gilas vs. Australia U18.



The boys are slight underdogs, but anything can happen. The Aussies have been dominant so far in this tournament, but if anybody can beat them, then it is Batang Gilas.



Pray. Support. Believe.#labanpilipinas pic.twitter.com/IDn5HVObA9 — Gilas Army (@gilas_army) August 9, 2018

Aside from the obvious situation between the respective senior teams of these two countries, both U18 teams have been balling in this tournament. It’ll be a solid matchup. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) August 9, 2018

