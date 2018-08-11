Despite the loss, the Philippines is headed to the 2019 World Cup U19 for finishing in the top 4

Published 4:22 PM, August 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – China made up for its loss to Batang Gilas in the group phase with a convincing 76-57 victory in the battle for bronze in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Saturday, August 11.

Although the Filipino side started the game up 4-0, the sharpshooting Chinese responded with a 12-0 run and Batang Gilas never recovered.

Kai Sotto led the charge one last time with a team-high 16 points, 8 rebounds and a block. AJ Edu also delivered 14 points, 8 boards and a swat for Batang Gilas.

Quanze Wang was at the helm of China’s charge with a game-high 27 points and 14 rebounds along with 4 assists, 2 steals and a block. Jie Xu chipped in 18 points, 7 assists and 5 boards to help clinch the bronze medal.

They went toe-to-toe in scoring in the middle quarters, but Batang Gilas was unable to make crucial stops to trim down the lead.

Haowen Guo put the game to bed early in the 4th with a dagger triple to secure the 22-point lead, 67-45.

Although Batang Gilas missed the podium, it's the country's best finish in 28 years since their bronze-medal finish in China at the 1992 tournament.

Landing in the top four had also secured the Philippines a spot in the 2019 World Cup Under-19 tournament. (READ: Batang Gilas nails World Cup berth).

Batang Gilas closed out the tournament with back-to-back losses after a 4-0 start.

Before bowing to China, the young Filipino crew also absorbed a semifinal whipping from Australia.

The Philippines kicked off its campaign with a 3-0 sweep of the group phase then advanced to the quarterfinals where they won over Bahrain.

The Scores

China 76 – Wang QZ 27, Xu 18, Li 9, Guo 8, Jiang HR 7, Wang YZ 7, Chen 0, Shi 0.

Philippines 57 – Sotto 16, Edu 14, Ildefonso 9, Oczon 7, Panopio 5, Abadiano 2, Amsali 2, Cortez 2, Lina 0, Ramirez 0, Torres 0.

Quarters: 27-14, 43-26, 59-43, 76-57.

