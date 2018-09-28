Imports Allen Durham and Diamond Stone combine for 59 points but the Bolts remain winless

Published 3:55 PM, September 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco still couldn't crack the winning column in the 2018 FIBA Asia Champions Cup.

Even with imports Allen Durham and Diamond Stone combining for 59 points, the Bolts absorbed a 73-84 loss to Japan's Alvark Tokyo at the Stadium 29 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Friday, September 28.

Durham chalked up 31 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks while Stone registered 28 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals but saw their monstrous numbers go down the drain as Meralco fell to 0-2 in Group B. – Rappler.com