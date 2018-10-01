The Bolts, though, can still end their stint on a high note with a bronze medal

Published 9:13 PM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no finals apperance for the Meralco Bolts in the 2018 FIBA Asia Champions Cup.

The Bolts fell short of its finals bid in the club tournament after suffering a sorry 74-79 loss to Iran's Petrochimi at the Stadium 29 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Monday, October 1.

Allen Durham frolicked in the paint with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists but Meralco badly missed his services when it mattered most after he fouled out with 1:30 minutes left in the game.

Behnam Yakhchali paced Petrochimi with 29 points and 8 rebounds.

The Bolts can still salvage bronze against the loser between Japan's Alvark Tokyo and Korea's SK Knights.

The Scores

Petrochimi 79 - Yakhchali 29, Mashayeki 15, Kardoust 10, Pazrofteh 7, Mirza 6, Kazemi 6, Abadi 5, Arghavan 1.

Meralco 74 - Durham 29, Stone 15, Lanete 12, Tolomia 9, Amer 5, Hugnatan 4, Atkins 2, Canaleta 0, Caram 0.

Quarters: 16-18, 33-34, 54-55, 79-74.

– Rappler.com