Ranked 19th out of the 20 competing teams, the Filipinos fall prey to world No. 1 Serbia and world No. 5 Slovenia

Published 9:41 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines found trouble cracking the winning column in the 2018 FIBA 3x3 U-23 World Cup as it dropped its two opening day games in Xi'an, China on Wednesday, October 3.

Composed of Ricci Rivero, Rhayyan Amsali, Jeepy Faundo and RJ Abarrientos, the Nationals succumbed to both powerhouses Slovenia and Serbia to become the only winless team in Group C.

The Filipinos, ranked 19th out of the 20 competing teams, first fell prey to world No. 5 Slovenia, 14-21, before absorbing a heart-wrenching 16-21 loss to world No.1 Serbia.

With only the top two teams from each of the 4 groups advancing, the Philippines needs to win both of its contests against world No. 8 China and world No. 17 Turkmenistan on Friday, October 5. – Rappler.com