Published 9:51 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines may be taking an early vacation in the 2018 FIBA 3x3 U-23 World Cup but it took down a familiar foe to end its campaign on a high note.

Led by budding star RJ Abarrientos, the 19th-ranked Nationals toppled world No. 3 China, 21-15, in Xi'an, China on Friday, October 5, for its second win in Group C.

Abarrientos fired 10 points while Ricci Rivero added 7 markers as the Filipinos dealt the Chinese their first loss in the tournament.

The Philippines finished at third place in Group C behind a 2-2 card as China (3-1) and Slovenia (3-1) took the top two spots to advance to the quarterfinals.

Earlier, the country won its first game in the tournament with a 21-8 demolition of Turkmenistan. – Rappler.com