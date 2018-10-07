The FEU Baby Tamaraw serves as the silver lining to the Philippines' early exit from the tournament

Published 5:56 PM, October 07, 2018

STA. ROSA CITY, Philippines – The Philippines will not go home empty-handed from the 2018 FIBA 3x3 U-23 World Cup.

RJ Abarrientos served as the silver lining to the country's early exit from the tournament after nabbing the gold medal in the Shoot-Out Contest in Xi'an, China on Sunday, October 7.

The FEU Baby Tamaraw chalked up 9 points in the final round to eclipse Russia's Aleksandr Antonikovskii and Germany's Laura Zdravevska, who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Abarrientos and Antonikovskii both ended up with 9 points but the Filipino finished all racks faster.

The Nationals, who are ranked 19th place, landed at third place in Group C with a 2-2 record behind world No. 3 China and No. 6 Slovenia. – Rappler.com