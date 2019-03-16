The two-time Olympic gold medalist is quick to acknowledge the greats who came before him

Published 5:01 PM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Bryant is one of the best players to have ever donned the USA colors, having won two Olympic gold medals and one FIBA Americas championship.

From a disappointing bronze-medal finish in the 2004 Olympics, Team USA reclaimed its lost glory by winning back-to-back gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Games with Bryant in the fold.

But when Bryant – who serves as global ambassador for the 2019 FIBA World Cup – was asked who he thinks are the greatest USA players, he was quick to acknowledge the players who came before him.

From past to future, Bryant believes the key for Team USA to clinching a third straight FIBA World Cup title is by "chucking the ego out the door."

