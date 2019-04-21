PH climbs in FIBA 3X3 world rankings
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines continued its rise in the FIBA 3X3 world rankings after sensational outings of Pasig Chooks and Balanga Chooks (1Bataan Risers) in the 2019 FIBA 3X3 World Tour Masters in Doha.
From No. 32, the Philippines jumped one spot to No. 31 (1,806,820 points) in the federation rankings, thanks to the country sending two representatives to the level 10 event.
"We are elated with this development but the work is far from over," said Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league owner Ronald Mascariñas.
"We at Chooks-to-Go will continue to do our part in helping promote 3X3 basketball, develop our players, and join the tournaments sanctioned by FIBA."
For their fifth-place finish in Doha, Pasig Chooks rose from world No. 51 to No. 27.
Figured in a tough grouping during pool play, Pasig routed home team Katara, 21-14, before scoring a massive upset of now-world No. 2 Liman, 19-16.
Pasig, though, was overwhelmed by eventual champion and world No. 3 Riga Ghetto in the quarterfinals, 21-15.
Up next for Pasig is the Kunshan Challenger from May 18 to 19, a qualifier to the Chengdu Masters.
In the individual rankings, Taylor Statham overtook Joshua Munzon as the top player in the country.
The 6-foot-6 forward (349,080) is now ranked as the 114th best 3X3 player in the world while Munzon (338,520) at 121.
Bataan's Alvin Pasaol cracked the top 150 at 148 with 308,680 while Leonard Santillan completed the Filipino cast in the top 250 at 221.
The Philippines seeks to end up inside the top 24 in the federation rankings by November 1 to qualify for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Only 8 teams will play in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
For the national team pool, FIBA has mandated that only the top 10 players in each country are allowed to compose a team's lineup in the Olympics. – Rappler.com
