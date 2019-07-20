Begging off from Team USA, James Harden wants to focus on the new-look Rockets that also now banner Russell Westbrook

Published 11:16 AM, July 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Houston Rockets star James Harden is opting out of the basketball World Cup in China, the Houston Chronicle reported on Friday, July 19.

Harden, speaking at a charity event, told the newspaper he wants to spend the rest of the NBA off-season preparing to play with a new-look Rockets, who acquired Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook in a trade for Chris Paul this month.

Houston's Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker are currently slated to play for the USA, which will hold a training camp in Las Vegas from August 5 to 9 before the World Cup begins in China on August 31.

Harden's decision comes days after news broke that Anthony Davis – the former New Orleans Pelicans star who just signed to team with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers – had withdrawn from consideration for the US World Cup team that will be coached by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. – Rappler.com