Pau Gasol, Alonzo Mourning, and Toni Kukoc go down memory lane to talk about representing their respective nations in the world stage

Published 11:42 PM, August 12, 2019

DOMINANT FORCE. Pau Gasol is one of, if not the greatest Spanish basketball player of all time. File photo by Petras Malukas/Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines – The FIBA World Cup is where the best basketball players all over the globe showcase their wares for their respective countries.

Here are some of the players who left their mark in World Cup history:

Pau Gasol

Gasol is no doubt one of, if not the greatest Spanish player of all time.

The multifaceted big man led Spain to the gold medal in the 2006 World Championship and was a vital piece in silver-medal finishes in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

Now 39, the Portland Trail Blazer will miss the upcoming World Cup after undergoing surgery on his left foot.

Alonzo Mourning

After settling for bronze in the 1990 World Championship, Mourning helped USA capture the gold medal in the 1994 edition as they went undefeated in 8 games.

Six years later, the 16-year NBA veteran and USA stamped their class in the 2000 Olympics by beating France in the final to complete another unbeaten romp for the championship.

Just like in the international stage, Mourning tasted success in the NBA as a member of the Miami Heat team that won the 2006 title.

Toni Kukoc

Before winning 3 straight NBA crowns with the Chicago Bulls from 1996 to 1998, Kukoc spent his early years donning the national colors for Yugoslavia.

The 6-foot-11 forward powered Yugoslavia to win the 1990 World Championship, where he was named the tournament Most Valuable Player.

After Yugoslavia broke up the following year, Kukoc represented Croatia and claimed silver in the 1992 Olympics and bronze in the 1994 World Championship.

He was named to FIBA's 50 Greatest Players in 1991. – Rappler.com