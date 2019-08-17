Team USA's NBA players overpower the Spain squad bannered by Marc Gasol and Ricky Rubio in their World Cup prep

Published 4:35 PM, August 17, 2019

BUILDUP. Team USA's Donovan Mitchell shoots a jumper against Spain's Victor Claver and Ricky Rubio during an exhibition game in Anaheim, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES, USA – Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points to lead the United States to a 90-81 victory over Spain Friday, August 16, in a basketball World Cup warm-up for both teams.

Khris Middleton added 12 points and Kemba Walker scored 11 with 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals for the United States, which will head to Australia on Saturday where it will play two friendlies against the Aussies and one against Canada before the World Cup starts in China on August 31.

Marc Gasol, who helped the Toronto Raptors to the NBA title last season after a mid-season trade from Memphis, led Spain with 19 points.

Ricky Rubio added 16 points, 7 assists and 5 steals for Spain, which had 11 points off the bench from Sergio Llull.

The win in Anaheim, California, came on the same day that Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker became the latest player ruled out of the US World Cup squad by injury.

Tucker, a 34-year-old veteran of 5 international seasons, suffered a left ankle sprain during practice.

His departure left 14 candidates for 12 spots on coach Gregg Popovich's squad that will try to capture a third straight World Cup title.

Those forced out of consideration by injury included Kyle Lowry of the Raptors, who had hoped to recover from a left thumb injury in time to play but withdrew on Monday.

Other NBA stars – including LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard – opted out, preferring to prepare for the NBA season.

"Right now we're just focusing on the guys who are here," Walker said. "We're working hard to get better each and every day. Tonight it showed."

The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world by international governing body FIBA, led second-ranked Spain by double digits for much of the second half.

Llull's three-pointer with less than 5 minutes to play trimmed Spain's deficit to 8 points, but the United States responded with an 8-0 scoring run.

"We played really well against a really good team," Walker said. "That was a good win for us." – Rappler.com