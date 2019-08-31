SYDNEY, Australia – Australia wound up sweating on the fitness of Andrew Bogut on Saturday, August 31, a day out from its basketball World Cup opener after the star center hurt his ankle.

The 35-year-old, who was a key member of the Golden State Warriors' NBA championship-winning roster in 2015, limped off during a final warm-up game against Germany.

Basketball Australia said he had undergone precautionary scans and been "cleared of any significant structural injury."

But his availability for their opening World Cup game against Canada in Dongguan, China, on Sunday remains under a cloud.

"Andrew will continue with rehabilitation and treatment, and his training status remains day to day," Basketball Australia added.

Australia got bunched in Group H with Canada, Senegal, and Lithuania.

Bogut spent 4 successful seasons with Golden State between 2012 and 2016 before returning this season.

A lengthy NBA career has also included stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. – Rappler.com